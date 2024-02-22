Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Season 6 Reunion Trailer

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Miami” three-part reunion begins Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Reunion parts two and three will shift to a special time on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Host Andy Cohen sits down with Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen and friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton to discuss this season’s biggest moments.

Watch the trailer for the reunion here:

“Reunion Part I” airs Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The Miami ladies reunite in dramatic fashion, and fashions, in New York. Kiki confronts Larsa about her behavior since dating Marcus. Adriana recites a poem dedicated to Alexia.

“Reunion Part II” airs Thursday, Feb. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Alexia and Larsa’s backstage argument escalates. Lisa is sickened when the group doesn’t show her sympathy. Nicole discusses her father’s passing and defends herself against Mamacita Madness. Guerdy demands accountability and an apology from Larsa.

“Reunion Part III” airs Thursday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The ladies revisit their iconic trip to Mexico City. Larsa and Guerdy struggle to resolve their issues. Kiki breaks down as she opens up about her past and present. An unexpected guest closes out the reunion with a surprise performance.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is produced by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Cooper Green, Maty Buss, Bill Fritz, James Brangert and Andy Cohen serving as executive producers.

ABOUT BRAVO

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network features a diverse slate of original programming, including Emmy® Award-winning “Top Chef” and “Project Runway,” fan-favorites “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm,” and the highly popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises.

Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Bravo is part of the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming portfolio, which includes NBCU’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock.