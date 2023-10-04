Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Season 6 Trailer

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is moving back to Bravo as season six premieres with a supersized episode on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

The season six cast includes returning housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen.

Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton return this season as friends.

Catch up on all previous seasons of “The Real Housewives of Miami” on Peacock.

Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI season 6 trailer here:

COMING UP THIS SEASON ON RHOM

"The Real Housewives of Miami” returns to Bravo and the drama on SOUTH BEACH is hotter than ever. This season shocking health and relationship revelations bring some friendships closer than ever while tearing others apart.

Guerdy learns that life never goes as planned after she’s diagnosed with breast cancer and has to face the possibility of chemotherapy. As she leans on Russell and her friends for their support, Guerdy realizes some friendships are not as trustworthy and strong as she thought.

Lisa struggles to be the best parent she can while dealing with a tumultuous divorce with her soon-to-be ex-husband. While Lisa works to build a fresh start, complicating her efforts are innuendos from the ladies questioning how she’s handling it all.

Julia’s main goal is to live life to the fullest as her wife, Martina Navratilova, beat the odds after battling two cancers. She has a new outlook on life as she still manages the farm, returns to the runway and challenges herself to even learn opera, but will an ongoing rift with Marysol rain on her parade?

Dr. Nicole is still in a whirlwind from her engagement and is looking to expand her family with Anthony. Although the group may have other ideas about her life plan, she’s in no rush to race down the aisle. Meanwhile, Nicole is still trying to nurture her bond with her dad after he shares some jaw-dropping news about his own family expansion. With the purchase of a new home and yacht to park out front, her family is growing in many ways.

Alexia battles rumors that there’s “trouble in paradise” with her marriage to Todd while doing everything in her power to help Frankie grow more independent. However, when Todd springs the news that they must unexpectedly move, Alexia worries how this will change her family dynamic.

There is a new romantic team in town – Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan! To the dismay of some in the group, these two lovebirds spend every moment they can together, but will family approval ultimately put a strain on the two?

Adriana is in hopes of returning to her old self as she continues to make new music, date and try out therapy, but will stumbling upon some gossip surrounding Alexia and Todd’s financials hinder her pursuits?

Marysol continues to bring the party and with her bestie Alexia by her side, they both get caught up in accusations and drama with Julia, Adriana and more.

Kiki is still the friend that everyone finds comfort in turning to for a good laugh and an even better time.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is produced by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Cooper Green, Maty Buss, Bill Fritz, James Brangert and Andy Cohen serving as executive producers.