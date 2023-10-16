Video: Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'

Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Season 2, airing Monday, October 16.

Pentatonix tells Jennifer about their busy year as they joke that they were only allowed one night off to enjoy Scott Hoying’s extravagant wedding. The singers group reveals why they loved taking part in “The Masked Singer” and share how it’s taken the group, some of whom have known each other since childhood, to new career heights.

Then, Jennifer and Pentatonix, who are releasing their album “Pentatonix: The Greatest Christmas Hits” and going on tour, perform a show-stopping rendition of “How Great Thou Art.”

The week continues with comedian Ms. Pat, actress Tiffani Thiessen, multi-talented superstar Taye Diggs, and “The Bachelor” alums Tyler Cameron and NICK VIALL.

Watch the new performance here:



