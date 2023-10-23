Video: Watch Netflix's SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Reality Series

456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million in Netflix's new Squid Game-inspired competition series.

The series will begin streaming on November 22. New episodes will premiere weekly through December 6.

As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to THE TEST while competitors are eliminated around them.

The series is executive produced by Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert), and Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert).

Watch the trailer here: