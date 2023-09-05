Video: Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in Todd Haynes' MAY DECEMBER Teaser

MAY DECEMBER will be released by Netflix in the US and Canada—in select theaters on Friday, November 17th, 2023 and on Netflix Friday, December 1st, 2023.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Todd Haynes' May December, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

Starring Academy Awards winners Natalie Portman (Broadway's The Diary Of Anne Frank) and Julianne Moore (Broadway's The Vertical Hour), and Charles Melton in a breakout performance, alongside a scene-stealing supporting performance from Cory Michael Smith (Broadway's Breakfast At Tiffany's).

MAY DECEMBER is directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Todd Haynes (SIX BY SONDHEIM, FAR FROM HEAVEN, Carol, Safe) and premiered to rave reviews at Cannes.

The film is produced by Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas for MountainA, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon for Killer Films, Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Productions, and Grant S. Johnson (Broadway's A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL) and Tyler W. Konney.

Twenty years after their notorious TABLOID romance gripped the nation, a married couple (Julianne Moore and Charles Melton) buckles under the pressure when an actress (Natalie Portman) arrives to do research for a film about their past.

Watch the teaser trailer here:




