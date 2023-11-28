Video: Watch Kathryn Hahn in New Agatha Harnkness Spin-Off Series Footage With Patti LuPone

“Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2024.

Nov. 28, 2023

The first footage of Kathryn Hahn in her Agatha Harkness spin-off series has been released. Watch below!

The series will also star Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata. Emma Caulfield Ford is expected to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone recently shared.

Lilia Calderu has yet to be featured in any of Disney's Marvel films or series, she is a "450-year-old Sicilian witch, whose power is divination, and whose trial is tarot."

LuPone can be seen in a shot towards the end of the new featurette, along with Hahn and what appears to be the rest of the coven.

Variety reports that the show is expected to debut in fall of 2024. The series wrapped filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike. It was originally called “Agatha: House of Harkness” before changing to “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” in July 2022. The show will now be titled “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries."

Watch the new footage here:



