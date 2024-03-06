Video: Watch Jon Cryer & Abigail Spencer on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Extended Family” stars Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer make an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, March 6.

Jon reflects on his time filming “Two and a Half Men” and describes seeing Brad Pitt on the Warner Bros. Studios backlot as “magical.” Then, Abigail jokes that she was confused when she became more famous years after “Suits” ended, realizing the series was setting a streaming record.

Plus, the actress reflects on attending her first Daytime Emmy Awards at the age of 17 and being Susan Lucci's “good luck charm,” revealing she was sitting next to Susan during her iconic win. Both actors chat about being parents to teenagers and Jon reveals he tried to score “cool points” with his son who is a fan of Pedro Pascal by taking a photo with him during an awards show which turned out horribly.

The week continues with “Lost” actor Daniel Dae Kim, and rapper Offset. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.