Video: Watch Jesse Eisenberg Star In the MANODROME Trailer

The trailer for 'Manodrome' starring Jesse Eisenberg has been released. The film will be released in limited theaters on November 10, 2023 ahead of its on demand and digital release on November 17, 2023.

Ralphie (Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg) is a man wrestling with outside forces and the demons within when he meets a mysterious family of men who welcome him as one of their own. As Ralphie struggles to define himself, pressure mounts and a powder keg is lit that will blow a hole in the lives of everyone he touches.

Joining Eisenberg is an all-star cast including Academy Award® winner Adrien Brody and the unforgettable Odessa Young. Experience a thrilling film about one man’s discovery that there is NOWHERE TO HIDE from yourself.

Watch the new trailer here:



