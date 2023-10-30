Video: Watch Jesse Eisenberg Star In the MANODROME Trailer

The film will be released in limited theaters on November 10, 2023 ahead of its on demand and digital release on November 17, 2023.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 2 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 3 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film Photo 4 Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

The trailer for 'Manodrome' starring Jesse Eisenberg has been released. The film will be released in limited theaters on November 10, 2023 ahead of its on demand and digital release on November 17, 2023.

Ralphie (Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg) is a man wrestling with outside forces and the demons within when he meets a mysterious family of men who welcome him as one of their own. As Ralphie struggles to define himself, pressure mounts and a powder keg is lit that will blow a hole in the lives of everyone he touches.

Joining Eisenberg is an all-star cast including Academy Award® winner Adrien Brody and the unforgettable Odessa Young. Experience a thrilling film about one man’s discovery that there is NOWHERE TO HIDE from yourself.

Watch the new trailer here:






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Octavia Spencers LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 & FEDS Set ID Premiere Dates Photo
Octavia Spencer's LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 & FEDS Set ID Premiere Dates

LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 is a true-crime odyssey that begins with the disappearance of a 13 year-old Rachanda Pickle. When Rachanda disappears in 1990, detectives discover a trail of missing and murdered women along a ghostly stretch of Oregon’s US Highway 20. FEDS will take viewers deep inside America’s most elite crime-fighting agency, the FBI.

2
Video: Netflix Shares STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Shares STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING Trailer

Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s New York Times bestseller to the screen. Published in 2016, Dr. Kendi’s National Book Award winner chronicles the entire story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history. Watch the video trailer now!

3
AMC Licenses NAUTILUS Live-Action Series From Disney Entertainment Photo
AMC Licenses NAUTILUS Live-Action Series From Disney Entertainment

AMC Networks has licensed the U.S. and Canadian linear and streaming rights to Nautilus, a 10-episode live-action series inspired by Jules Verne’s beloved Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, from Disney Entertainment. Nautilus tells the origin story of the iconic Captain Nemo: an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family.

4
Ray Bolgers THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For Auction Photo
Ray Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For Auction

Lion Heart Autographs, among the world’s most respected and leading dealers in historical autographs and manuscripts hosts one of the most highly anticipated auctions this Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. Offering an extraordinary opportunity to own two important pieces of Hollywood history from MGM’s The Wizard of Oz.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Ray Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For AuctionRay Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For Auction
PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVDPAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD
Video: hackedepicciotto Share Video For 'Troubadour'Video: hackedepicciotto Share Video For 'Troubadour'
Israeli Guitarist Rotem Sivan Shares 'Dream Louder' SingleIsraeli Guitarist Rotem Sivan Shares 'Dream Louder' Single

Videos

Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL