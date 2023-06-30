Video: Watch Heather Headley in Netflix's SWEET MAGNOLIAS Season Three Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for season three of Sweet Magnolias, starring Tony winner Heather Headley. The 10 new hour-long episodes will drop on July 20, 2023.

The series features Chris Medlin, who has been seen on Broadway in the original casts of Mean Girls and Diana: the Musical.

Sweet Magnolias centers around three best friends (Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue) born and raised in Serenity, SC, a small southern town where everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody’s business.

Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family.

The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause -- with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.

The cast also includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan), Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen Fitzgibbons), Justin Bruening (Cal Maddox), Carson Rowland (Tyler Townsend), Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Anneliese Judge (Annie Sullivan), Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan) and Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley).

Sweet Magnolias is based on the popular series of novels published by MIRA Books, an imprint of Harlequin, by New York Times best-selling author Sherryl Woods.

Watch the new trailer here: