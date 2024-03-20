Video: Watch GIRLS5EVA Sing on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Girls5Eva” stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry and “Arthur The King” actress Nathalie Emmanuel visit “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, March 20.

Sara, Busy, Paula and Renée tell Jennifer about their connection before they were cast in “Girls5eva” and Renée opens up about getting through a tough time after losing a baby. Then, Sara Bareilles candidly discusses her recent engagement.

Plus, the “Girls5Eva” stars open up about inspiring women to have a positive outlook on aging. Then, they reminisce about their favorite girl groups including TLC, Destiny’s Child, and Brownstone.

Then, Nathalie and Jennifer bond over their passion for music, including the late singer Whitney Houston. The “Arthur The King” actress tells Jennifer about crushing on the R&B group B2K growing up before the host surprises her with a special video message from Omarion!

The week continues with Grammy award-winning artist Toni Braxton and comedian Cedric the Entertainer, “The Girls on the Bus” cast Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore, “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan and Lisa Rinna. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit here.

Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell & Renée Elise Goldsberry on Friendship, Love and Loss

Jennifer Hudson and the ‘Girls5eva’ Cast Have a Girl Group Moment

Nathalie Emmanuel Blushes Over Surprise Message from Childhood Celeb Crush