Video: Watch Donald Faison & Bobby Berk on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Donald Faison and Bobby Berk discuss their experiences on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" and beyond

February 12, 2024

Multitalented Donald Faison makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, February 12. 

The “Extended Family” star tells Jennifer how his wife and children reacted to him working on a commercial that aired during the SUPER BOWL alongside Jason Momoa, sharing that they were fans of Jason's and were more than thrilled. Plus, the actor shares what he's like as a basketball dad, admitting he likes to embarrass his kids. 

Later in the show, Bobby Berk tells Jennifer how “Queer Eye” changed his life, revealing he had a meltdown when he got a callback and felt the importance of seeing real true gay representation for the first time.  Plus, the star recalls the start of his relationship with his husband as he prepares to celebrate their 20-year anniversary in May and reveals why they moved to Portugal. 

The week continues with comedian Sarah Silverman and Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Coco Jones. 

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Donald Faison on His Wife and Kids' Hilarious Reaction to Him Working with Jason Momoa  

Bobby Berk on ‘Queer Eye,' Moving to Portugal, and 20 Years with His Husband  

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



