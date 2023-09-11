Video: Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER

The Masked Singer kicked off its 10th season with the reveal of a mystery guest... Demi Lovato!

Watch Lovato be "Un-Masked" in a clip from the season premiere below!

The Season 10 competition officially begins as Cow, S’more, Rubber Ducky, Diver and Gazelle take the stage Wednesday, September 27 at 8/7C on FOX!

The Masked Singer celebrates its milestone 10th season as the legacy continues with an all-new format with three incredible groups and special Battle Royale semi-final episodes.

With sixteen total celebrity singers, Season 10 boasts amazingly intricate new costumes, including “Donut,” “Anteater,” “Hawk,” “Hibiscus,” and a life-size “S’More!”

The anniversary season will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “Trolls Night,” ahead of the much-anticipated November release of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together, a special “Harry Potter Night” episode airing the week of Halloween, and an iconic episode celebrating the music of Elton John, featuring song selections from the legendary superstar.

Other themes include: “NFL Night,” “One Hit Wonders,” “Disco,” “2000s Night,” “I Wanna Rock” and “Soundtrack of My Life.” The themes will be weaved throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design…and may even provide clues as to WHO is under the mask!

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Watch Lovato's reveal here:



