Video: Watch Daniel Dae Kim on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Daniel Dae Kim makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Thursday, March 7.

Daniel tells Jennifer he had to relearn Korean for his role in “Lost.” Daniel reveals how his kids feel about his "zaddy” status, sharing that it was his kids who told him the meaning. Daniel then tells Jennifer how the kids in his family persuaded him to take on his baddie role in “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Plus, the actor shares the importance of having an all-Asian cast and writers' room on the project.

The week wraps with rapper Offset. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

