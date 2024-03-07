Video: Watch Daniel Dae Kim on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

1
Guy Fieri Recruits Noah Cappe For New Food Network Series
In each episode, Noah assembles a Bite Club, featuring two chefs including, Tiffani Faison, Shota Nakajima, Joe Sasto, Aarti Sequeira, and Jet Tila. Together, they explore the local food scene in cities across the country, visiting six of the most popular spots in each one. After scouring the town and tasting a wide variety of cuisines.
Vanessa Hudgens Returns as Oscars Red Carpet Host With Julianne Hough
Actor and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens and multihyphenate Julianne Hough will host “The Oscars® Red Carpet Show,” the official lead-in to the 96th Oscars on Sunday, March 10, airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on ABC. This marks Julianne Hough’s inaugural year and Hudgens’ third consecutive year hosting the official pre-show.
Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13 Trailer
Returning for season 14 are Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler return as friends. The season features a massive shift in friendship with Jackie, Teresa, Jennifer, Danielle, and Margaret. Watch the trailer video now!
LIPS LIKE SUGAR Rounds Out Cast With Juliette Lewis & More
LIPS LIKE SUGAR is starring Oscar-nominated actors Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson and directed by Grammy-winner Brantley Gutierrez. Oscar-nominee Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, Lisa Frankenstein) and Erin Moriarty (The Boys) and have joined the star-studded cast.