Video: Watch Cast of KNUCKLES in New Promo for SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Spin-Off

Paramount has just released a new promo from the forthcoming series Knuckles, a spin-off featuring the fan-favorite character from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Knuckles, the latest in the “Cinematic World of Sonic the Hedgehog” from Paramount Pictures and SEGA of America, is a new live-action event series following Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self- discovery as he agrees to train Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It was recently announced that Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow in the third film. All six episodes of Knuckles will premiere Friday, April 26 exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S.

In addition to Elba starring as the titular character, Adam Pally reprises his role from the film franchise as Wade Whipple. The ensemble cast includes recurring actors Edi Patterson as Wanda Whipple, Julian Barratt as Agent Barrett, Scott Mescudi as Agent Mason, and Ellie Taylor as Agent Wiloughby. Guest stars include Rory McCann, Stockard Channing, Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel. Special guest star Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as Sonic, as well as special guest star Tika Sumpter, reprising her role as Maddie. Colleen O’Shaughnessey will also return as a special guest star in her role as Tails.

All of the key creative team from the previous films have returned for the series, including the films’ director/executive producer Jeff Fowler, who directed the pilot episode and helped transition the film's signature cinematic animation style to television, as well as Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington and Toru Nakahara, who serve as executive producers along with Idris Elba. Additional directors for the series include Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone and Carol Banker.

The series was created for television by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, who is showrunning during production. Whittington, who wrote SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2, serves as head writer and wrote the pilot for the series. Additional series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.