Keanu Reeves to Voice Shadow in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3

According to multiple reports, Keanu Reeves will be voicing the fan-favorite character Shadow in the third installment of the popular Sonic the Hedgehog film series. This will be the character's feature-length debut in live-action, following a brief cameo during the credits of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Based on the video game, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise follows the titlular hedgehog who has the ability to run at ludicrious speeds. In addition to Reeves, the third film will see the return of several actors from the previous two installments including Ben Schwartz as Sonic, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey as the villain Dr. Robotnik.

CinemaCon footage last week REVEALED that Carrey's character is now out of shape, long-haired and depressed ala Thor at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame.

Reeves is perhaps best known as John Wick in the John Wick franchise, which saw its fourth film in 2023. A spin-off, titled, John Wick Presents: Ballerina will feature Ana de Armas in the central role and will be released on June 6, 2025. Reeves will reprise his role of John Wick in that film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is due in theaters on December 20, 2024.