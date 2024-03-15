Video: Watch Boris Kodjoe & Celtic Irish Dance Academy on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Station 19” actor Boris Kodjoe visits “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, March 15.

Boris Kodjoe tells Jennifer why he keeps tabs on his kids via social media. Then, the “Station 19” actor shares how he and wife Nicole Ari Parker keep their relationship fresh after 19 years of marriage.

Additionally, Jennifer welcomes back the Celtic Irish Dance Academy from Los Angeles, CA, for a special St. Patrick's Day performance. Then, the dancers give JHud a quick lesson!

Next week continues with “Deal or No Deal Island” host Joe Manganiello, “Night Court” actress Melissa Rauch, singers Joey Fatone and AJ McLean on their upcoming “A Legendary Night” tour, “Girls5eva” stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Arthur The King” actress Nathalie Emmanuel, multi-award-winning singer Toni Braxton and comedian Cedric The Entertainer, “The Girls on the Bus” actresses Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore, “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan and Lisa Rinna.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Boris Kodjoe on Trolling His Kids & Keeping It ‘Fresh' with Nicole Ari Parker After 19 Years Married

Celtic Irish DANCE ACADEMY Teach Jennifer Hudson How to Do a Treble Reel

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.