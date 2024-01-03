Video: Watch A New Clip From Tonight's Finale Of NATALIA SPEAKS & Tune In After For CRIMEFEED: INSIDE NATALIA SPEAKS on ID

The finale of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS will premiere tonight January 3 from 9-11PM ET/PT.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Ahead of tonight's finale of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS at 9/8c, watch a sneak peek below. As the finale kicks off, Natalia will continue her emotional conversations with key figures from her past, like adoptive father Michael Barnett, and take steps to reclaim what is left of her childhood. Watch from 9-11PM ET/PT tonight on ID as Natalia seeks to find some closure in her story.

Following the finale, tune into ID's CRIMEFEED: INSIDE NATALIA SPEAKS at 11/10c which will dig into everything Natalia Grace. Hosts Nancy Grace, Mara S. Ocampo, and Derrick Levasseur welcome special guests from NATALIA SPEAKS, legal analyst Beth Karas and former FBI agent Ken Maxwell, as they discuss the finale, behind the scenes insight, and what might be next for Natalia. CRIMEFEED: INSIDE NATALIA SPEAKS will also feature never-before-seen footage from all six episodes.

Watch the new clip here:



