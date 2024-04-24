Video: Trailer Released for Hulu's BECOMING KARL LAGERFELD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hulu has just released the trailer for the upcoming series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, about the iconic fashion designer.

The series takes place in 1972, when Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his famous catogan. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

﻿The show is created and written by Isaure Pisani-Ferry. Co-creators include Jennifer Have (who also worked on the scripts) and Raphaëlle Bacqué. Dominique Baumard and Nathalie Hertzberg are also writers on the show.

The series premieres exclusively on Hulu Friday, June 7.