Video: Tom Hanks Narrates Apple's THE BLOODY HUNDREDTH Documentary Trailer





On the heels of the premiere of its broadly celebrated, global hit series “Masters of the Air,” Apple TV+ TODAY announced “The Bloody Hundredth,” a new documentary honoring the real-life heroes of the 100th Bomb Group.

Produced by Playtone-Amblin and narrated by Tom Hanks, “The Bloody Hundredth” will premiere globally on Friday, March 15, 2024 on Apple TV+, just in time for the “Masters of the Air” series finale, and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

Directed by Mark Herzog and long-time Spielberg collaborator Laurent Bouzereau, the hour-long documentary spotlights the true stories of several characters and real-life airmen featured in “Masters of the Air” including John Egan (played by Callum Turner), Gale Cleven (played by Austin Butler), Harry Crosby (played by Anthony Boyle), Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal (played by Nate Mann), Frank Murphy (played by Jonas Moore), Alexander Jefferson (played by Brandon Cook), Richard Macon (played by Josiah Cross), as well as veterans John “Lucky” Luckadoo, Robert Wolf, and many others.

From the shock of Pearl Harbor to the joy of VE Day, “The Bloody Hundredth” is a record of what was endured and achieved by a group of young Americans when their country and the world needed them most.

