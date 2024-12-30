Video: Tim Allen and Kat Dennings Star in SHIFTING GEARS Official Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC has released the full-length trailer for Shifting Gears, the new television comedy starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings. The series premieres Jan 8 at 8/7c on ABC and will stream on Hulu.

Shifting Gears features Allen as Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter (Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins. The show also stars Seann William Scott, Daryl Mitchel, and Jenna Elfman. Brenda Song is set to appear as a guest star.

Allen executive produces alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily and John Amodeo. Pasquin also directed the pilot episode. Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully are executive producers on the pilot episode. Kat Dennings is a producer. The ABC series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

