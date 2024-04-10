Video: The History Channel Drops Trailer for New Series HOW DISNEY BUILT AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get ready, Disney adults! The HISTORY® Channel is set to premiere the new six-part nonfiction series How Disney Built America on Sunday, April 28th at 10PM ET/PT.

How Disney Built America explores the history of Walt Disney and how the iconic Disney brand, fueled by the creation of beloved characters, cherished family films, thrilling theme parks, technological innovations, and more, continues to shape generations as a cultural and worldwide phenomenon.

How Disney Built America is a nostalgia-filled ride that paints a vivid picture of the world of Walt Disney and the history-making empire he and his brother Roy Disney built. Each hour-long episode focuses on a different example of game-changing brilliance in Disney’s history including creating the world’s most recognizable characters, establishing the animated features industry, revolutionizing the concept of merchandising, and using groundbreaking design and engineering to construct Disneyland, Walt Disney World® Resort, and beyond. Viewers will hear from legendary Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr, a direct hire from Walt who developed over 100 designs for Disney theme park attractions, to gain surprising insights into the unique innovations and struggles involved in realizing the dreams of a visionary. The series utilizes rarely seen historical material, original dramatic recreations, and key interviews from Don Wildman, Margaret Kerrison, Douglas Brinkley, Mindy Johnson, and others to expand on how the brand is forever woven into the fabric of American life.

How Disney Built America is the network’s latest extension of its popular “That Built” franchise. The April 28th series premiere recounts the creation of Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse – how he began as a pencil sketch and rocketed to lasting fame. The story starts with Walt in his early days in Hollywood when he loses creative control over his first successful cartoon character to a powerful middleman. What happens next is a series of pivotal decisions that spurs Walt, animator Ub Iwerks, and the staff at the Disney studio to create one of the most lucrative cartoon characters in history, along with the first synchronized sound animated short. In the years to come, Mickey Mouse has many imitators who look to compete with his genuine appeal but it’s difficult to surpass him as a true American symbol, and the foundation of an iconic media empire.

Photo Credit: The History Channel