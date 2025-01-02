Video: THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: THE FINAL CHAPTER Premiere Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of the premiere on Monday, January 6 at 9/8c, watch a first look clip from ID’s THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: THE FINAL CHAPTER in which Nicole DePaul and her daughter Mackenzie execute a rescue mission to help Natalia escape The Mans family.

After an unprecedented and volatile phone call in which Natalia’s new adoptive family, the Manses, told production “We’re done, we’re done with her,” at the end of last season, THE FINAL CHAPTER dives back into Natalia’s story as she faces a new set of challenges and upheavals from a dramatic rescue mission to new allegations of abuse.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: THE FINAL CHAPTER offers a conclusion to Natalia’s story as she strives for healing and resolution in her tumultuous journey filled with decades of unexpected twists and turns.

All four parts of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: THE FINAL CHAPTER will premiere across two nights on Monday, January 6 and Tuesday, January 7 from 9-11PM ET/PT.

