Video: THE CONFIDANTE Trailer; First Max Original Limited Series From France

THE CONFIDANTE, the first Max Original four-part limited series from France starring Laure Calamy, debuts FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 on Max. New episodes will debut weekly.

Inspired by true events, this psychological thriller follows Christelle “Chris” Blandin, a rock music-obsessed Parisian, who, after witnessing the harrowing November 13, 2015 terrorist attacks, quickly latches onto a community of survivors. Claiming that her best friend Vincent was one of dozens critically injured at the Bataclan Theatre, Chris becomes an indispensable resource for the group, working her way into a prominent role in a survivors’ association. Though her commitment seems relentless, discrepancies begin to pepper her story – raising serious doubts among the true victims of the tragedy. A thought-provoking four-part limited series, THE CONFIDANTE questions the very nature of truth… and the WEB OF LIES left in one woman’s wake.

The cast of this psychological thriller includes Laure Calamy (Dix pour cent, Antoinette dans les Cévennes) Arieh Worthalter (Le procès Goldman), Annabelle Lengronne (Un Petit Frère), Alexis Manenti (Les Misérables), Ava Baya and Anne Benoît.

Directed by Just Philippot (La Nuée, Acide), written by Fanny Burdino, Jean-Baptiste Delafon, Samuel Doux and Alexandre Kauffmann, adapted from Alexandre Kauffmann's book La Mythomane du Bataclan (Éditions Goutte d'Or), produced by Studiofact Stories (Roxane Rouas-Rafowicz, Jacques Aragones, Ivan Sadik, Basile Lemaire) with June Films (Julie Billy, Naomi Denamur).

