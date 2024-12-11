Video: Smokey Robinson & Halle Bailey Perform ‘Silent Night’ with Jennifer Hudson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Music legend Smokey Robinson and actress-singer Halle Bailey joined The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, December 11 to discuss their collaboration on A Motown Christmas Special, which celebrates Motown's rich legacy with a diverse lineup of artists.

In the interview, Robinson shares details about his upcoming biopic, while Bailey talks about the possibility of portraying Janet Jackson in a future film. She also chats about celebrating her son's first birthday and Christmas.

In the spirit of the season, Robinson, Bailey, and Hudson come together for a soulful performance of Silent Night. Robinson also offers timeless life advice, and Bailey candidly talks about balancing life in the spotlight and managing the challenges of social media. Watch the videos here!

NBC will celebrate Motown’s renowned legacy with a two-hour holiday special, “A Motown Christmas,” set to air tonight, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and available tomorrow on Peacock. The special will include performances featuring more than 25 Motown hits, performed by Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations.

In addition, today’s contemporary stars will pay tribute to iconic Motown hits, with artists such as Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Halle Bailey, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, mgk, October London, Pentatonix, and a world exclusive performance from the Broadway company “MJ the Musical.”

Comments