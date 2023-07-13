Video: Showtime Sports Releases First Look At GOLIATH Episode One

GOLIATH premieres on Friday, July 14 on demand and on streaming platforms for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

SHOWTIME SPORTS has released a sneak peek from Episode One of GOLIATH, the three-part documentary series that examines the historic life, career and impact of Wilt Chamberlain, one of the greatest and most misunderstood athletes of all time.

GOLIATH premieres on Friday, July 14 on demand and on streaming platforms for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers before making its on-air debut on SHOWTIME® on Sunday, July 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with additional episodes premiering each Sunday.

In the teaser clip, Chamberlain’s two living sisters, Selina Chamberlain Gross and Barbara Lewis, talk about their parents and childhoods together in West Philadelphia. Selina recalls how her parents, even though they were poor, had a big family and never finished school, were still proud homeowners, while Barbara reminisces on Wilt’s tremendous growth spurts and how his height surprised his mom after a summer away on a farm in the South.

“One summer, he came home – at that time we were in elementary school– and my mother almost fainted,” says Barbara in the clip. “She could not believe he had grown so tall so fast. [He was] like six-five.”

The clip takes a look at the humble family beginnings that gave birth to Wilt’s legend, one more layer of the Basketball Hall of Famer’s storied life that will continue to be examined throughout the three-part series.

GOLIATH is produced by Village Roadshow Television and Gotham Chopra’s RELIGION OF SPORTS in association with Kevin Garnett’s Content Cartel, Happy Madison Productions and Heeltap! Entertainment, and directed by Rob Ford (The Cost of Winning; BOYS IN BLUE) and Christopher Dillon (THE LINCOLN PROJECT, SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE) and executive produced by Ford, Charles J. Lindsay (61*), William Lindsay, Matt Mosko, Garnett, Mike Marangu (KG: ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE), Brian Bennett, Shannon Perry, Chopra (SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE) and Ameeth Sankaran (Tom vs. Time). Victor Buhler (McGregor Forever) serves as co-executive producer.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a Mountain of Entertainment™.

The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, the service's cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME content including scripted hits, critically acclaimed nonfiction projects, SHOWTIME SPORTS® (including industry-leading SHOWTIME Boxing®) and films.

This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf to basketball and more, plus streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.  




