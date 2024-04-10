Video: See Ryan Gosling Fangirl Over Chris Stapleton in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Promo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ryan Gosling is just like us!

Ahead of hosting Saturday Night Live, Gosling appeared in a new SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE promo teasing his admiration of country singer Chris Stapleton, who will be appearing with Gosling in the same episode.

Airing this Saturday, April 13, this will be Gosling's third appearance as host of the program. The Academy Award-nominated actor next stars in The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt, in theaters May 3.

In the same episode, Chris Stapleton will perform as musical guest for the third time. The 10-time Grammy Award winner is headlining the All-American Road Show tour with his new album, Higher.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Photo Credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC