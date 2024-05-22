Video: See First Look at Liam Hemsworth in Season 4 of THE WITCHER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has officially REVEALED the first look video of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming The Witcher Season 4.

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again.

The cast includes Liam Hemsworth (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Laurence Fishburne (Regis) Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Meng’er Zhang (Milva), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart), Danny Woodburn (Zoltan), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), James Purefoy (Skellen), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh), Juliette Alexandra (Reef), Ben Radcliffe (Giselher), Connor Crawford (Asse), Aggy K. Adams (Iskra), Linden Porco (Percival Schuttenbach), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), and Safiyya Ingar (Keira).

The creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the show is Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Writers include Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (401), Tania Lotia (402), Rae Benjamin (403), Troy Dangerfield (404), Matthew D'Ambrosio (405), Javier Grillo-Marxuach (406), Clare Higgins (407), Mike Ostrowski (408)

The Witcher is directed by Sergio Mimica-Gezzan (401 & 402), Tricia Brock (403 & 404), Alex Garcia Lopez (405 & 406), Jeremy Webb (407 & 408

