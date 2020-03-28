Video Roundup: Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers Continue to Host Their Shows From Home

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers have continued to host their shows from home, offering online videos in place of the usual television episodes.

Check out each host's most recent segment below!

Jimmy Kimmel

As week two of isolation comes to end, Jimmy does another #Minilogue from his house where he celebrates #FormalFriday, reveals some of his favorite participants from last week, checks in on Guillermo in quarantine, shares emails that he has received from major corporations about the virus, and chats with the very funny and very tan Will Arnett. If you dressed up for Formal Friday, post your fancy photos and videos using #FormalFriday and they might end up on the show.

Jimmy will be making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during this quarantine. Today it's CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees). Please consider helping them if you can. Go here to donate: https://coregives.org/

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy debuts a new quarantune from his home called "Prom with Your Mom" for all the students missing school activities while social distancing.

Seth Meyers

Seth talks about Trump and more in his latest monologue from home. He also gets in a dig at tabloid newspaper, The New York Post.

"The New York Post has published a list of dos and don'ts for having sex during the virus pandemic," he said. "For example, don't have sex with anyone who went outside to get the New York Post."

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You