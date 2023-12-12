Video: Peacock Shares DR. DEATH: CUTTHROAT CONMAN Documentary Trailer

Peacock has released the trailer for Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman. The new documentary is set to begin streaming on Thursday, December 21.

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman reveals the shocking rise and fall of Paolo Macchiarini, the superstar celebrity surgeon who ascended to global fame after performing the world’s first synthetic organ transplant, only to be exposed as an international conman whose WEB OF LIES extends decades, ensnared many including those in his personal life and left a trail of devastated patients grappling with a nightmare.

The documentary is executive produced by Mary Robertson, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Adam Ciralsky.

Watch the new trailer here: