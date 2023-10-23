Video: Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer; Introduces Kathy Hilton to New Baby

Peacock debuted the official trailer for Season 2 of fan-favorite Original series, Paris in Love, featuring entrepreneur and activist Paris Hilton, her husband Carter Reum and their baby boy, Phoenix.

All eight episodes of the series, which also features Kathy Hilton and Nicky Rothschild, will premiere on November 30.

In Season 2 of Paris in Love, fans will get an intimate look at pop-culture icon Paris Hilton’s journey into motherhood – from behind the scenes of her secret surrogacy plans to her juggling work and family life as a new mom.

This season, pop-culture icon Paris Hilton is keeping a life-changing surprise, even from her own family. She and her husband welcome their first child in secret as a way to protect him from a media frenzy, which throws her close-knit family for a loop.

As she learns to navigate motherhood and career demands, Paris also drops a bombshell memoir revealing decades of untold traumas, rocking her world and her family once more.

Watch the new trailer here: