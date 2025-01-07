Video: Peacock Debuts Trailer for SNL50: BEYOND SATURDAY NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peacock has shared the trailer for SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, the upcoming docuseries about the iconic comedy series.

Offering a behind-the-scenes look at some of the American late-night comedy institution’s most iconic elements and rich history, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night streams exclusively on Peacock beginning January 16.

The docuseries is executive produced by Academy® and Emmy® Award winner Morgan Neville, with each episode taking a different creative approach to the tapestry of SNL and embracing the unique vision of their award-winning directors: Emmy® Award winner Robert Alexander (Ep 101), Academy® Award winner Marshall Curry (Ep 102), Emmy® nominee Neil Berkeley (Ep 103) and Emmy® nominee Jason Zeldes (Ep 104).

With never-before-seen footage across five decades of SNL history, the docuseries features insights from more than 60 contributors, including Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Bowen Yang, Fred Armisen, John Mulaney, Larry David, Paula Pell, Seth Meyers, John Lithgow, and more.

In addition to SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, as part of the collection of original programming celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, Ladies & Gentleman… 50 years of SNL Music will premiere Jan 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock. SNL will also mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend, culminating in a live primetime special on Sunday, February 16 on NBC and Peacock.

Every season of SNL is also now available to stream, exclusively on Peacock. New SNL episodes stream live on Peacock, in addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT).

