Video: Peacock Debuts Trailer for End-of-Year Special with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







2024 Back That Year Up With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson returns for a third annual special highlighting the biggest moments of the year. Following the success of their Paris 2024 summer Olympics series, Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the comedic duo will close out the year with their unfiltered humor as they recap the past year of pop culture, sports, social media, and politics.

The special will feature guest appearances from the year’s most talked about celebrities, including Nate Bargatze, Mookie Betts, Kenny G, Blake Griffin, Jon Hamm, Jonquel Jones, Seth Meyers, mgk, and Rashida ‘Sheedz’ Olayiwola. The end-of-year special will stream on Peacock Monday, Dec 23.

Quote from host and executive producer, Kevin Hart: “We’re back baby! It’s been a WILD year, and we are going to end it with a BANG. Get ready for another season of ‘Back That Year Up’ with me and Kenan – the holidays wouldn’t be the same without us!” says host and executive producer, Kevin Hart.

“The best time of year is here! Kev and I are wrapping up a memorable 2024 with jokes, laughs and of course, some of our incredible celebrity friends. You don’t want to miss this one!” host and executive producer Kenan Thompson adds.

Comments