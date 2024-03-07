Video: Peacock Debuts Stormy Daniels Documentary Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The official trailer for the documentary Stormy has been released. The film premieres Monday, March 18 exclusively on Peacock.

From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels. Stormy tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon — this time, in her own words.

Stormy is directed and produced by Emmy Award-nominated Sarah Gibson, known for her work on such documentary feature films and series as Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste, Britney vs Spears, I.O.U.S.A, LA 92, and The China Hustle. Two-time Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, director of Britney vs Spears and Mommy Dead and Dearest, also serves as producer.

The film is executive produced by Emmy Award-winning Judd Apatow of Apatow Productions (George Carlin’s American Dream, The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling) alongside Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bernstein and Meredith Kaulfers from Imagine Documentaries (The Super Models, Judy Blume Forever). Emelia Brown also serves as producer.

Watch the new trailer here: