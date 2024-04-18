Video: PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: SUMMER SCHOOL Drops Trailer for Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Max has just has just dropped the trailer for Season 2 of their original series Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

The teen drama will debut with two episodes on Thursday, May 9, followed by one new episode weekly through June 20 on Max.

The cast includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco who return as the next generation of Pretty Little Liars. Supporting cast includes Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez, and Elias Kacavas. Broadway alums Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pills) and Tony-nominee Loretta Ables Sayre were also announced as part of the cast.

Synopsis

Following the harrowing events of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death - summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.