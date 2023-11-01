Video: Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial; Watch Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried & More In New Black Friday Ad

The new Walmart ad reveals where the Mean Girls characters are in 2023.

Nov. 01, 2023

This year, Walmart's Black Friday deals are so fetch! Just ask original Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and more.

Lohan and Seyfried are joined by Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra for a new Walmart commercial, teasing their upcoming Black Friday deals. The ad reveals where the beloved characters are in 2023.

Lohan's Cady Heron is now the guidance counselor at North Shore High. Chabert's Gretchen Weiners is shown as a "stage mom" for the the school's infamous holiday performance, which her children are now performing in. Seyfried's Karen Smith is still showing off her talents as a weather reporter.

"Some things never change. On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals," Lohan says in the trailer.

For fans who are hoping for more from the original Mean Girls cast, People reports that Walmart will be dropping new ads featuring the stars every Wednesday until Black Friday. Stay tuned for more!

The commercial comes as a new movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls prepares to hit the big screen in January 2024.

The film will star Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows.

Watch the new commericial here:






