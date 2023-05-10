Video: Netflix Shares Wanda Sykes' I'M AN ENTERTAINER Trailer

Award-winning comedian Wanda Sykes' new comedy special, I'm an Entertainer, will premiere globally on Netflix May 23, 2023.

The special was filmed in early February 2023 at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia. The special is directed by Linda Mendoza. Page Hurwitz and Sykes serve as Executive Producers under their banner, Push It Productions.

Push It Productions has produced numerous critically acclaimed Netflix comedy shows including the Sykes co-created series The Upshaws and award-winning specials Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Critics' Choice Award) and Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Grammy Award).

Sykes' 2019 Netflix comedy special, Not Normal, was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love.

