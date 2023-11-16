Video: Netflix Drops VERIFIED STAND-UP Trailer With Sabrina Wu, Leslie Liao & More

10 comics. 10 sets. 1 show. Introducing: Verified Stand-Up, a new stand-up comedy series. The new multi comic special premieres globally November 28 on Netflix.

Filmed at Webster Hall in New York City, the series features 10 of the best comedians in the game: Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez.

Over the course of two-episodes, discover your new favorite comedian.

The series is directed by Linda Mendoza and executive-produced by Anne Harris.

Watch the trailer here: