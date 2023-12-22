Video: Netflix Drops CAPTAINS OF THE WORLD Trailer About FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Netflix has released the trailer for Captain Of The World. The series will be released on December 30, 2023.

Following on from the co-produced series Captains, which followed players throughout qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Netflix and FIFA+ partnered on a new series that goes behind the scenes at the tournament.

Produced by Fulwell 73, Captains Of The World explores one of the greatest sporting spectacles of all time. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with captains, prominent players, coaches and more - this captivating docuseries revisits the tragedies and triumphs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The series is executive produced by Leo Pearlman, Richard Thompson, Ben Turner, Gabe Turner (FIFA+) James Abraham, James Marley, and Paul Redman.

Watch the trailer here: