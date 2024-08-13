Video: Netflix Debuts SELLING SUNSET Season 8 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released the official trailer for Season 8 of the reality series Selling Sunset.

The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return for an explosive eighth season with over-the-top listings and high stakes drama as they navigate love, betrayal and loyalty both inside and outside the brokerage.

The cast includes Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, and Nicole Young.

Selling Sunset is executive-produced by Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Kristofer Lindquist, Skyler Wakil, and Jason Oppenheim.

The show is set to launch on Netflix on September 6, 2024.

Watch the trailer!

