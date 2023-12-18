Video: NBC Drops LA BREA Final Season Trailer Ahead of January Premiere

NBC released the trailer for the third and final season of sci-fi adventure drama LA BREA. The season will premiere on January 9, 2024.

“La Brea” follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.

The Season 3 premiere episode is titled “Sierra” – After the clearing’s destroyed in a dinosaur attack, the Survivors must find a new home to live. Gavin discovers a clue about where Eve has gone, but tracking the lead down results in more tragic consequences.

The cast includes Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Chiké Okonkwo, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh Mckenzie, and Jon Seda, with Nicholas Gonzalez, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Natalie Zea.

Creator/Showrunner David Appelbaum executive produces with Chris Hollier, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Avi Nir, and Alon Shtruzman.

“La Brea” is produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group in association with Keshet Studios.

Watch the new trailer here: