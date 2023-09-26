Video: MGM+'s NFL ICONS Season Three Scores With New Trailer

NFL Icons premieres on MGM+ October 21, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

NFL Icons celebrates some of the greatest names and contributors in NFL history, featuring their own words and unrivaled archival footage from NFL Films. Each hour-long episode focuses on a single subject, whose career comes to life through a deep dive into the NFL FILMS archives, and the opportunity to reflect on their landmark contributions. 

Each episode of NFL ICONS provides an in-depth and personal exploration of some of the biggest names in football history, showcasing not only their remarkable athleticism, but also the significant impact these icons had on the game and their communities.

The docuseries, narrated by award-winning broadcaster Rich Eisen, will tell each legendary figure’s story through a combination of interviews, highlights, mic’d-up sound, and never-before-seen footage. Executive producers of NFL ICONS are Ross Ketover, Patrick Kelleher, Brian Rolapp, Keith Cossrow, Michael Wright, and Jill Burkhart. Ken Rodgers is the senior coordinating producer, and Paul Camarata is the series producer. 

Episode 301 – “NFL Icons: Jim Brown” – premieres October 21 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT.

The epic life of an American giant of athletics, acting, and activism, whose groundbreaking story winds from a childhood in rural Georgia, to a four-sport career at Syracuse University, to an NFL Championship-winning career with the Cleveland Browns. Brown was perhaps the league’s greatest running back before he helped transform Hollywood and played a highly visible role in the Civil Rights Movement.

Episode 302 – “NFL Icons: Bill Cowher” – premieres Oct 28.

A Pittsburgh native who rose to become THE HEAD coach of his cherished hometown team, and the youngest head coach in NFL history to lead his team to the Super Bowl, Cowher also led the Steelers on one of history’s greatest playoff runs to capture their fifth Lombardi Trophy. He is currently a studio analyst for THE NFL TODAY on CBS.

Episode 303 – “NFL Icons: Mike Singletary” – premieres November 4.

The Hall of Fame middle linebacker and SUPER BOWL champion was the heart of arguably history’s greatest and most-feared defense, the fearsome 1985 Chicago Bears. Singletary has coached at all levels of football, including stints with the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers.

Episode 304 – “NFL Icons: Charles Woodson” – premieres Nov 11.

Woodson, a SUPER BOWL champion Green Bay Packer, legendary Oakland Raider, Ohio Mr. Football, Pro Football Hall of Famer, and Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Michigan, recounts his singular journey across the football landscape. Woodson, who played 154 games as a Raider, and 100 as a Packer, is now with FOX Sports.

Prime Video, the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, will be offering its subscribers a special viewing opportunity to watch all eight episodes from each of the first two seasons of the acclaimed NFL ICONS franchise from Sept. 30 through Nov. 30 for free.  Episodes from season one and two include revealing profiles of legendary NFL figures John Madden, Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Tony Dungy and Vince Lombardi.

In addition, sample all episodes of NFL ICONS Season One and Season Two for free across participating partners including Verizon, DISH, Buckeye Broadband, CHARTER, Uverse, DIRECTV, Sling, Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Roku from Sept. 30 through Nov. 30. Episode 301 of the all-new Season Three will be available across participating partners from Oct. 22 through Nov 30, and episode 302 will be available Oct. 29 through Nov 30.

Photo Credit: AP IMAGES



