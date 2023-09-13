Video: MGM+ Debuts BILLY THE KID Season Two Trailer

Billy the Kid premieres on MGM+ October 15, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. Part One airs four episodes this Fall, with Part Two following in 2024.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

The epic romantic adventure inspired by the life of America’s MOST INFAMOUS outlaw continues in Season Two, as Billy and his allies square off against his oldest friend Jesse Evans and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring.

When shots are fired, the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War. Amidst the fighting, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul—and to the love of his life.

Creator, writer and executive producer Michael Hirst returns for the second season alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (Amblin Television).

The series is produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures. BILLY THE KID is internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

The series is starring Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as “William H. Bonney” and Daniel Webber (Escape from Pretoria) as “Jesse Evans.”

Executive Produced by: Michael Hirst, Donald De Line, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey.

Watch the new trailer here:

About MGM+ 

MGM+, an Amazon company, is a premium linear channel and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of quality original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in the U.S. on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices.

MGM+ is a destination for original premium content, with original series including sci-fi horror series FROM; Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem; the Western adventure Billy the Kid; and cinematic dramatic series Winter King, War of the Worlds, Rogue Heroes, and Belgravia.

The network is also the home of acclaimed docuseries, including Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, Helter Skelter, Slow Burn, My Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, and San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time. Premium movies are also available, including Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, House of Gucci, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Smile, Creed 3, and Till. 

Photo Credit: David Brown/MGM+



