Video: MAX Releases YOUNG LOVE Animated Series Trailer

Max has released the official trailer for the original animated series YOUNG LOVE, debuting with four episodes THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 on Max. The twelve-episode season continues with four episodes weekly, leading up to the season finale on Thursday, October 5.

Expanding on the groundbreaking Academy Award®-winning short “Hair Love,” from creator Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation, YOUNG LOVE gives an honest, heartfelt, and comedic glimpse into the lives of African American millennial parents Stephen Love (Scott Mescudi) and Angela Young (Issa Rae) as they experience the relatable ups and downs of modern life.

In remission following a battle with cancer, Angela struggles to balance her work as a stylist with the demands of parenthood, while Stephen attempts to carve out a career as a musician in an ultra-competitive industry.

Along with their fearless daughter Zuri (Brooke Monroe Conaway), this tight-knit Chicago family juggles careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics while striving to make a better life for themselves.

The cast includes Scott Mescudi (Stephen Love), Issa Rae (Angela Young), Brooke Monroe Conaway (Zuri Young Love), Loretta Devine (Gigi Young), Harry Lennix (Russell Young), Tamar Braxton (Star), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Sheree), Debra Wilson (Additional Voices), and others.

Based on “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry; executive producers, Matthew A. Cherry, Monica A. Young, Karen Rupert Toliver, Carl Jones, David Steward II, Carl Reed; producer, Karen Malach. Produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation.

Watch the new trailer here: