Video: Kylie Cantrall Stars in DESCENDANTS-Inspired 'Red Christmas' Music Video

Kylie Cantrall is back as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, in the music video for “Red Christmas,” an all new holiday song inspired by the hit movie “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” available now on YouTube and Disney+.

Cantrall originated the character in this summer’s smash hit Disney Original movie "Descendants: The Rise of Red," becoming Disney+’s most-watched Live Action Original Movie since ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ with over 33 million views in just 12 weeks.

As part of “Disney Channel’s Fa-la-la-lidays,” the “Red Christmas” music video will premiere November 29th at 9:45 PM following the premiere of “Descendants: The Rise of Red Sing-Along” at 8 PM PT on Disney Channel.

Kylie Cantrall will perform “Red Christmas” in the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® aboard The Brick-Changer Float by The LEGO Group on Thursday, November 28th.

Kylie Cantrall will also be performing in the upcoming “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” – an interactive live concert experience celebrating the music from these two popular Disney franchises, coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. Tickets on sale now.

