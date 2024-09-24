Video: Joanna Gleason's Directorial Debut THE GROTTO Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nova Vento Entertainment and FLMKR have released the trailer for The Grotto, a dramedy that delves into the poignant journey of a woman at a pivotal crossroads in her life. Written and directed by Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason, The Grotto will premiere in select theaters on October 18th, 2024.

The film presents a coming-of-middle-age story centered around Alice Kendall, portrayed by Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul). Reeling from the recent loss of her fiancé, Alice unexpectedly inherits half-ownership of a failing desert nightclub she never knew existed-The Grotto. Alongside a newfound friend, played by Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal, Hacks), Alice ventures into the desert, where she begins to unravel the SECRETS OF her late fiancé's hidden past, guided by The Grotto's co-owner, portrayed by Jonathan Del Arco (The Closer, Star Trek: Picard).

Celebrated for her iconic role as the Baker's Wife in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods. Joanna Gleason's career spans stage and screen, with roles in films by Paul Thomas Anderson, Mike Nichols, and more. She also penned the original screenplay.

The film's ensemble cast also boasts Steve Kazee (Shameless, Broadway's Once), Susan Sullivan (Castle), Miguel Sandoval (Do the Right Thing, Jurassic Park), Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Michael Nouri (Yellowstone), Amy Aquino (Working Girl, Picket Fences), Lindsay Mendez (Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along, Wicked), and Kevin Chamberlin (Broadway's Dirty Blonde, Seussical, The Addams Family).

Nova Vento Entertainment and FLMKR have partnered to release The Grotto, with the former handling theatrical and the latter releasing the film on digital platforms beginning later this year.

The trailer can be viewed here:

Comments