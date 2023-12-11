Video: HBO Debuts DANIEL Documentary Trailer

The HBO Original documentary DANIEL, directed by first-time filmmaker Daniel Northcott, debuts WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20 (9:00-10:12 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

When Daniel Northcott got a hold of his father's video camera at the age of seven, a lifetime of documenting the world around him began. Growing up, he focused his lens on his family and close friends, and as a young man, he recorded precious moments with the people and places he encountered on his travels, striving to live a life of love and seek out universal human connection.

On a mission to pursue an epic adventure, Daniel visits war zones to sacred sites, including a Mayan burial ground in a cave in Mexico. He would often take a keepsake from each location as a reminder of his connection to the earth.

But Daniel's world travels abruptly end when he must return home to Vancouver because of health reasons. While undergoing treatment, he is haunted by the memory of an ancient Mayan curse and goes on a quest to put things back where they belong before he runs out of time. Crafted from over 1,400 hours of vérité-style footage shot in 42 countries across four continents, DANIEL is an unflinching self-portrait of a young man with an insatiable curiosity and a boundless desire to understand the world and his place in it.

The film includes intimate moments with Daniel, his friends and family, including his beloved older sister Erin who finished the film in his honor.

HBO Documentary Films presents DANIEL. Directed by Daniel Northcott; produced by Erin Northcott, Jeff Waxman, Jennifer Madeloff, Dan Walser, Ricky Staub, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller; senior producer, Tina Nguyen.

Watch the new trailer here: