Video: First Look at THE VIEW's New Set For Season 27

The View kicked off season 27 with a makeover!

The View, America’s most-watched daytime talk show, returned for a new season TODAY with a brand new set. Joy Behar, who moderated the episode, was joined by returning co-hosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hoston, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin to show off the show's new table, chairs, and screen display.

Whoopi Goldberg, who moderates the show Monday through Thursdays, was absent from the episode after testing positive for Covid-19. They hope that she will return later this week.

"I was here for all of it except for two when they canned me," Joy Behar said as she kicked off her 25th season. "It feels the same It's groundhog day every day for me."

The View concluded season 26 ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the third consecutive year.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with live broadcasts five days a week. The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O.

Watch the first segment of the new season here: