Video: First Look at THE VIEW's New Set For Season 27

Whoopi Goldberg, who moderates the show Monday through Thursdays, was absent from the episode after testing positive for Covid-19.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 2 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes Photo 3 THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes
Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere With Donna Murphy, Photo 4 Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere

The View kicked off season 27 with a makeover!

The View, America’s most-watched daytime talk show, returned for a new season TODAY with a brand new set. Joy Behar, who moderated the episode, was joined by returning co-hosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hoston, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin to show off the show's new table, chairs, and screen display.

Whoopi Goldberg, who moderates the show Monday through Thursdays, was absent from the episode after testing positive for Covid-19. They hope that she will return later this week.

"I was here for all of it except for two when they canned me," Joy Behar said as she kicked off her 25th season. "It feels the same It's groundhog day every day for me."

The View concluded season 26 ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the third consecutive year.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with live broadcasts five days a week. The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. 

Watch the first segment of the new season here:




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Clip Teases Bombshell Twist Photo
Video: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Clip Teases Bombshell Twist

The newly-released cold open for the upcoming season begins with the finale, recorded in May 2023 in Bermuda, as Heather Gay is heard on the phone receiving shocking news. The rest of the cold open includes Lisa Barlow calling someone a 'f*cking liar' and Meredith Marks kicking someone out of a dinner during a montage. Watch the video now!

2
SWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release Photo
SWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release

After Nearly 30 Years of Magic, Majesty, and Mystery, the Swan Princess Franchise Returns for a Spellbinding Final Chapter. The cast includes Nina Herzog and Yuri Lowenthal. Eager to discover the truth about his late father, King Derek and Queen Odette set off on an epic adventure.

3
Video: Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer

Watch Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton, Purlie) in the new video trailer for The Exorcist: Believer. The film also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hereditary), and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline).

4
THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Coming to Showtime In October Photo
THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Coming to Showtime In October

Featuring an outstanding ensemble cast, THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL stars Kiefer Sutherland (24), Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer), Jake Lacy (White Lotus), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Jay Duplass (Transparent), Tom Riley (The Nevers) and Lance Reddick (John Wick).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk ConcertVideo: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Luke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 SpotsLuke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 Spots
Video: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale TwistVideo: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale Twist
SWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release DateSWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release Date

Videos

Video: Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video Video: Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser Video
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser
Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer Video
Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
THE BOOK OF MORMON