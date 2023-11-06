Video: First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for the Apple Original special “The Velveteen Rabbit,” premiering globally on Wednesday, November 22. The new special based on the treasured, classic children’s book by Margery Williams, celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When seven-year-old William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic.

Produced by Magic Light Pictures, the 40-minute special from Apple TV+ expertly mixes live-action and stunning animation to perfectly capture the imagination of a child and to lean into the timeless classic in a way you’ve always envisioned, but never seen before.

Featuring Phoenix Laroche (“The Royal Nanny”) as “William,” the all-star cast includes the voices of Alex Lawther (“Andor”) as “the Velveteen Rabbit,” Academy Award nominee Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown,” “Harry Potter”) as “Wise Horse,” Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”) as “Playroom Fairy,” Bethany Antonia (“House of Dragon”) as “Female Rabbit,” Lois Chimimba (“Still Up”) as “Car,” Paterson Joseph (“Vigil”) as “King,” Clive Rowe (“So Awkward”) as “Lion,” Nathaniel Parker (“The Inspector Lynley Mysteries”) as “Male Rabbit,” Tilly Vosburgh (“Inside Man”) as “Momo,” as well as Samantha Colley (“Genius”) as “Mother” and Leonard Buckley (“The Great”) as “Father.”

Magic Light Pictures co-founder Martin Pope produces (Academy Award nominee “The Gruffalo” and BAFTA & International Emmy winning “Revolting Rhymes”) with a screenplay by Tom Bidwell, creator of the BAFTA- and International Emmy-nominated “My Mad Fat Diary” and the Oscar-nominated short “Wish 143.”

Apple TV+’s all-age offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+, include the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo,” BAFTA Award-winning “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” “Get Rolling with Otis,” Spin Master Entertainment’s “Sago Mini Friends,” GLAAD Media Award nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” “Frog and Toad,” The Jim Henson Company’s Emmy Award-winning “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” “Harriet the Spy” and “Slumberkins,” Sesame Workshop’s “Helpsters,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment’s “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero’s Emmy Award-nominated “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” Peanuts and WildBrain’s Emmy Award nominated “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show,” and Scholastic’s “Eva the Owlet,” and Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater.” Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt’s DGA and WGA Award nominated “Amber Brown,” DGA Award winner "Best Foot Forward," “Surfside Girls,” WGA Award winner “Life By Ella,” Sesame Workshop’s Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and Scholastic’s “Puppy Place.”

Also included is “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Emmy Award nominee “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” Humanitas and Emmy Award nominee “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” “One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” Emmy Award-winning “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” and “For Auld Lang Syne.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 392 wins and 1,629 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Watch the new trailer here:



