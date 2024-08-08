Video: Exclusive Clip of DANCE FIRST Starring Gabriel Byrne as Samuel Beckett

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from Dance First, the new film about playwright and literary figure Samuel Beckett. The scene depicts a tense moment between Beckett, his wife Suzanne, and critic Barbara Bray following a performance of his new theatrical work.

Beckett lived a life of many parts: Parisian bon vivant, WWII Resistance fighter, Nobel Prize-winning playwright, philandering husband, recluse. But despite all the adulation that came his way, he was a man acutely aware of his own failings. Titled after Beckett's famous ethos "Dance first, think later," the film is a sweeping account of the life of this 20th-century icon.

The cast includes Tony Award-nominated actor Gabriel Byrne (A Moon for the Misbegotten, A Long Day's Journey into Night) as Beckett who stars alongside Fionn O'Shea, Aidan Gillen, Maxine Peake, and Sandrine Bonnaire.

The film will open theatrically on August 9th at the Angelika Film Center in New York City and at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Los Angeles. It will be available digitally on August 16th.

In the theatre, Beckett is perhaps best known for his absurdist tragicomedy Waiting for Godot, which has been produced and adapted numerous times since its initial debut in 1953. Other notable works include the plays Endgame and Krapp's Last Tape. Beckett won a Nobel Prize in 1969 for his contributions to the world of literature.

Photo Credit: Magnolia Pictures

