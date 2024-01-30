Video: Disney-ESPN Drops SACRED SOIL: THE PINEY WOODS SCHOOL STORY Doc Trailer

Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story will premiere on HULU February 23, 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Andscape, the Black-led Multi-Media brand from Disney & ESPN, announced TODAY their newest documentary feature, Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story, will premiere on HULU February 23, 2024, as part of their programming slate honoring Black History Month.

The content studio also debuted the new trailer. The documentary is the directorial feature debut from J.J. Anderson, executive produced by Andscape's Kelley L. Carter along with J.J. Anderson, Marc Jordan and Jason Aidoo, and produced by State of the Art's Mecia Hollar p.g.a and Laura Avila Tacsan, p.g.a.

Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story is a documentary film set against the culturally historical backdrop of one of America's oldest Black boarding schools. This film amplifies the journeys of several Piney Woods School students and staff members, providing a never-before-seen window into the ever-evolving, complex layers of the school and its students. Vividly, yet beautifully Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story captures the emotional, physical, and mental tolls required to be young, Black, and educated in America by honoring the students' perspectives of themselves and their school.

Ahead of the on-platform premiere, Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story will hold a spotlight screening as an official selection at the 32nd Pan African Film Festival on February 10 in Los Angeles. The festival was founded by Hollywood veterans Danny Glover (The Color Purple, Lethal Weapon), the late Ja'Net DuBois (Good Times), and Ayuko Babu (Executive Director). 

“I am honored to be partnering with Andscape to bring Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story to audiences. From the illuminating experiences shared by the historical institution's young voices to the devoted labor put forth by crew members— this film is a heartfelt testimony of love, community, and culture. We are overjoyed to share it with the world,” says director J.J. Anderson, whose credits include Home/Free, Positive Space, and Jonah.

“We are deeply grateful to J.J. Anderson and Andscape for bringing the Piney Woods story to audiences in such a powerful way. For 115 years, our work has consistently pursued a mission to prepare future leaders by empowering learners - head, hands, and heart. The core of this place has always embodied an ethos of love, strong work ethic, and RELENTLESS PURSUIT of excellence. As an alumnus, I know firsthand the power of resilience that Piney Woods embodies. Thanks to this amazing production team, audiences now will get a glimpse into the indomitable spirit that makes these hallowed grounds so uniquely remarkable,” says Dr. Will Crossley, president of The Piney Woods School.

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Company, the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group, each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. Founded in 2022, Andscape is a reimagination, expansion, and diversification of The Undefeated's former platform.



The documentary is the directorial feature debut from J.J. Anderson, executive produced by Kelley L. Carter along with J.J. Anderson, Marc Jordan and Jason Aidoo, and produced by State of the Art's Mecia Hollar p.g.a and Laura Avila Tacsan, p.g.a.

